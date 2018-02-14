GRANITE CITY - In 2017, GCS Credit Union generated 1,526 employee volunteer hours through their Caring for our Community program.

The Caring for our Community program is a unique program that rewards staff members for their volunteer hours in the community. GCS Credit Union’s top volunteer in 2017 was GCS Credit Union Alton Branch MSR, Peggy Carson. Carson volunteered 162 hours in the community through various community and philanthropic events.

Carson, stated “I love being part of an institution that cares so much for the community. People helping People is what we are all about and that makes me proud.”

GCS Credit Union has always made giving back to its communities a major priority. GCS Credit Union employees pledged $20,440.00 in donations to the United Way in 2017. The GCS Credit Union Board of Directors matched this donation with an additional $20,440.00 given to the United Way. In addition, GCS Credit Union employees currently participate in Jeans Days each month and have raised $11,425.34 for local charities in need in 2017.

If your group, organization or event could use volunteers, please contact the GCS Credit Union community relations team at 618.797.3668. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

