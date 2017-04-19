ALTON – GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,080 in the month of April to benefit the Duck Pluckers, Deer Skinners & Fish Hookers Ball, a fundraiser to purchase state-of-the-art ambulances for Alton Memorial Hospital.

The new ambulances with camo doors feature the Bluetooth advantage for performing EKG tests while in route to the hospital, saving valuable time and saving lives.

In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees are allowed to wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of April.

Thanks to the new state-of-the-art ambulances at Alton Memorial Hospital, nearly 3,893 patients suffering from chest pain and 341 patients in cardiac arrest had the Bluetooth advantage for a good outcome. To date, more than 58,000 people in our community have benefited from the camo door ambulances made possible by the Duck Pluckers Ball.

The annual event is held at NILO Farms in Brighton, Ill. With a dress code of camo and waders, attendees enjoy a shooting competition, steak dinner, live and silent auctions and dancing to the Glendale Riders. Since the Duck Pluckers Ball was first held in 2009, more than $410,000 has been raised for the purchase of state-of-the-art ambulances.

The 2017 Duck Pluckers Ball will be held on June 3. If you are interested in sponsoring or attending the Duck Pluckers Ball, please contact the AMH Development office at 618-463-7701.