GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union recently held its 82nd Annual Meeting Tuesday, March 21st announcing plans to rebrand this year. Chairman Jim Devine addressed the meeting attendees by saying, “This will be an exciting year! We will be rebranding the credit union as we strive to connect with our entire field of membership. This has been a decision that the Board has taken very seriously as we are all proud of our roots and want to honor our history.” Devine continued by adding, “In order for our longevity to continue, we feel we must continue to be growth-minded as we provide products and services that are relevant to today’s demands. While we will have a new name and look, please know that our values will not change.” In addition, a new branch is under construction for GCS in Edwardsville. The new branch will serve as an expansion of products and services to the Edwardsville community, in which GCS has supported for over 20 years. That project is expected to be completed this summer.

Founded in 1941 as a source of loans and basic serving products, GCS Credit Union has always focused on its members. Through the years, this philosophy has served them well as they expanded beyond a single office in Granite City to a full-service financial institution serving 18 counties. President/ CEO Keith Burton reinforced the resiliency of GCS through its 82-year history saying, “Our longevity is a direct result of conservative growth that puts honesty, integrity, and trust first. We continue to receive top ratings from both state and federal regulators, as safety and soundness have always been a top priority. As our name changes, our values will not. We will maintain the same heart and same mission our members have come to know.”

GCS was also honored for its work in youth financial literacy. Kevin Shaw, AVP Regional Management at the Illinois Credit Union League presented GCS with an honorable mention in the Dora Maxwell state award competition, first place in the Desjardins Youth Financial Education state award competition, and third place in the Desjardins Youth Financial Education national award competition. The Desjardins Award recognizes credit unions for leadership within the credit union movement on behalf of financial literacy for all ages. “In the eight years I’ve been doing this, this is the first time one of my credit unions has received national recognition. This truly shows the great work you all do in the community. Congratulations!” said Shaw.

Elections for Director over a two-year term were announced. Directors Nick Huniak, Kim Frantz, Ken Newton, Robert Lyles, Cecil Williams, and Barry Stuart received the votes. Officers for 2023 are: Jim Devine (Chairman), Ken Newton (Vice-Chairman), Jack Manion (Treasurer), and Kim Frantz (Secretary). Credit unions are member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperatives that have a volunteer board of directors.

“We are proud of our 82-year history and our mission. We know change is constant, and we must adapt to our members’ needs both now and in the future. We will always stay true to our mission of serving our members. We will continue to offer products and services at competitive prices that help provide financial success in our members’ daily lives. On behalf of the Board of Directors and our employees, we thank you for your continued support, trust, and confidence in GCS Credit Union,” said Keith Burton.

For more information on GCS Credit Union, please visit myGCScu.com.

