GRANITE CITY - GCS Credit Union has recently awarded the $2,000 Nicole R. Thorp Scholarship to Callie Kirksey of Granite City High School. GCS was looking for applicants who receive good grades, have an opinion on effective money habits and who are actively involved in school and the community.

Nicole R. Thorp, who the scholarship is named after, was a big believer in helping out where needed.

Callie is ranked number one in her class and is a varsity athlete. Callie’s community work includes volunteering with TWIGS, which is a local food bank, and Kids Bible Kamp. She also volunteers to help special needs kids play soccer during the fall.

Callie is planning to attend Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis as a biomedical engineer major.Candidates were also required to submit an essay on three principles they believe should guide a new college student’s money habits.

Callie believes, “Responsibility is the most important aspect when it comes to spending your money. Three principles branch out of responsibility: budgeting, managing social spending, and making sure to buy the essentials before your wants.”

GCS wishes Callie the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her goals.

