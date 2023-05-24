GRANITE CITY - A local high school student has recently been awarded the GCS Credit Union Scholarship. The admirable recipient is Caylie McElroy from Granite City High School.

GCS was looking for applicants who receive good grades, have an opinion on effective money habits, and who are actively involved in school and the community. Nicole R. Thorp, to whom the scholarship is dedicated, was a big believer in helping out where needed.

Caylie is ranked number one in her class, played soccer, golf, and was in marching and concert band for GCHS. Caylie is very active in her church and volunteers for numerous community outreach events. Caylie will be attending Saint Louis University for nursing with a minor in Spanish. Caylie wishes to travel the country and aid in pediatric care in hospitals with children who may not be fluent in the English language.

Candidates were also required to submit an essay on three principles they believe should guide a new college student’s money habits. Caylie believes, “All the dreams you have worked to accomplish thus far require money to achieve, whether it be directly or not. Use the ambition you have for your future to drive your financial decisions. You can accomplish anything you put your mind to if you invest in yourself and you invest your money into your future!”

GCS wishes Caylie the best of luck in continuing her education and reaching her goals. To find out more about GCS Credit Union, visit myGCScu.com.

