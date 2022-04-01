GRANITE CITY – Students from Granite City High School traveled to Edwardsville Thursday to participate in a Unified Sports Day held at Edwardsville High School. Thursday's event was part of the Special Olympics Unified Champion School program.

"Today was a very important day as it created a bond between two local community schools. Our students were able to meet new friends, have fun, and work together as team," said Misty Monroe, GCHS Life Skills Teacher. "It was very rewarding to see all of the smiling faces. Today was truly an unforgettable day for our GCHS Life Skills students. A big thanks to our NHS students for helping out and EHS for hosting!"

Life Skills students from both communities joined National Honor Society members for a fun-filled day of activities.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stations were setup with different sports including football, soccer, basketball, hula hoop, bocce ball and scooters, with a focus on skills and recreation. An additional station was setup for the students to participate in ESports.

"These are some of the most amazing kids I have ever worked with," said Bella Brooksher, GCHS Class President and NHS member. "They are so sweet and so unique. We had so much fun interacting with them and was such an enjoyable day."

All students were served pizza for lunch before wrapping up the day with kickball.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: