GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is hosting the 50th Annual Granite City Robinson/Lang Cross Country Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 2 at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The Invitational, which will feature 49 teams, was re-named in 2021 in honor of former GCHS North head coaches Pete Robinson and Harry Lang.

Landon Harris, Granite City's standout freshman, a junior high state champion, will make his debut in front of Warrior fans on his home course.

In the Fall of 1974, Robinson and Lang conducted the running of the Inaugural Granite City Cross Country Invitational. And now 50 years later, the Granite City Invitational has become one of the premiere cross country meets in the state of Illinois conducted Labor Day weekend hosting over 40 teams from Illinois and Missouri.

SCHEDULE

8:30 a.m. - Varsity Girls

9:10 a.m. - Varsity Boys

9:40 a.m. - Freshman/Sophomore Boys

10:10 a.m. - Junior Varsity Girls

11:00 a.m. - Open

PARKING

Spectator parking is available near the start/finish line and also at the Ice Rink parking lot.

LIVE COVERAGE

GCHS Warriors Facebook page will stream the conclusion of the two varsity races at: https://www.facebook.com/GCHSWarriors.

LOCATION

Wilson Park

2901 State St.

Granite City, IL 62040

DIRECTIONS

From the North – Take interstate 55 south to 270 West toward St. Louis to exit 4 toward Granite City. Turn left on IL-203 South/Nameoki Rd. Drive approximately 3.5 miles and you will see Granite City High School on your right. Wilson Park is directly behind the high school.

From the South ­ Take interstate 255 North to Horseshoe Lake Road West. Drive four miles to IL-162 turn left. Drive 1.8 miles to IL-203/Nameoki Road, turn right. Drive 1.4 miles and Granite City High School will be on your left. Wilson Park is directly behind the high school.

Results will be available online at www.finallapracing.com.

TO READ ONLINE:https://www.gcsd9.net/News/941#sthash.XFdVCWXq.Ptwx815E.dpbs

