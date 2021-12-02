GCHS Hosts COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic On Dec. 14
Granite City – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth-Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the GCHS cafeteria.
Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older.
When: Tuesday, Dec. 14 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.
Where: Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)
INFORMATION
- Bring photo ID
- Vaccine is free
- Masks are REQUIRED
- Walk-ins are welcome
- Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old
- Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered
- Boosters are available
Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine?
- The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)
- Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)
- Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.
