Granite City – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth-Serving Organization COVID-19 clinic on Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the GCHS cafeteria.

Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older.

When: Tuesday, Dec. 14 - 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Where: Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

Bring photo ID

Vaccine is free

Masks are REQUIRED

Walk-ins are welcome

Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old

Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine will be administered

Boosters are available

Where can I learn more about the COVID-19 Vaccine?

The Science Behind COVID-19: Parent FAQs (American Academy of Pediatrics)

Key Things to Know About COVID-19 Vaccines (Center for Disease Control)

Illinois’ Coronavirus website, which includes a comprehensive list of state vaccine locations.

