GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School is partnering with the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) to host a School/Youth-Serving Organization COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 3-7 p.m. in the GCHS cafeteria.

Vaccinations are open for ages 5 and older and include:

• Pfizer for 5-11 years old - 1st and 2nd dose

• Adult Pfizer 12 and up - 1st and 2nd dose plus Booster

• Moderna Booster

• Johnson & Johnson single dose and Booster

PREREGISTRATION LINK

https://bit.ly/3GoQnmE

WHEN

• Thursday, Feb. 10 - 3-7 p.m.

WHERE

• Granite City High School Cafeteria, 3148 Fehling Rd. (Next to Kevin Greene Football Field)

INFORMATION

• Bring photo ID

• Vaccine is free

• Masks are REQUIRED

• Walk-ins are welcome

• Parent/guardian must accompany minors 5-17 years old

• Boosters are available

