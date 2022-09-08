GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School Guidance Office and Saint Louis University is partnering to host a Financial Aid 101 seminar on Wednesday, Sept. 28 from 6-7:30 p.m. in the GCHS atrium.

SLU's financial aid office will be presenting, and senior and junior students and parents are welcome to attend.

Financial Aid 101: Overview of the scholarship and aid process. Includes information on types of aid, how to apply, and how to cover the remaining balance. We also offer a timeline for students who don't know where to start in the financial aid process.

