GCHS Hosting Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Tuesday
GRANITE CITY – Granite City Senior High School will serve as a host for a Madison County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Community Testing Site on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Memorial Gymnasium front parking lot. Testing will occur from 9 a.m. till Noon, or until supplies last.
WHEN:
- Tuesday, Dec. 22 - 9 a.m. - Noon
WHERE
- Granite City High School Memorial Gymnasium Front Parking Lot, 3101 Madison Ave.
INFORMATION
- Bring photo ID and health insurance card, if you have one
- No appointment. needed, open to the public (adults and children over six months of age)
- There is no out of pocket expense for the test
- Shallow nose swab testing, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat
- Masks are REQUIRED.
- Please be patient as there may be a wait
- Due to Lab delays, it may be up to a week before you get results
Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE Nursing, Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County.
For frequently asked questions, please visit: www.madisonchd.org.
