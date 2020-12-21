GRANITE CITY – Granite City Senior High School will serve as a host for a Madison County Drive-Thru COVID-19 Community Testing Site on Tuesday, Dec. 22, in the Memorial Gymnasium front parking lot. Testing will occur from 9 a.m. till Noon, or until supplies last.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

WHEN:

  • Tuesday, Dec. 22 - 9 a.m. - Noon

Article continues after sponsor message

WHERE

  • Granite City High School Memorial Gymnasium Front Parking Lot, 3101 Madison Ave.

INFORMATION

  • Bring photo ID and health insurance card, if you have one
  • No appointment. needed, open to the public (adults and children over six months of age)
  • There is no out of pocket expense for the test
  • Shallow nose swab testing, NOT a deep swab of the nose and throat
  • Masks are REQUIRED.
  • Please be patient as there may be a wait
  • Due to Lab delays, it may be up to a week before you get results

Madison County Health Department has developed partnerships with SIU School of Medicine, SIUE Nursing, Lewis & Clark Community College, and SIHF Healthcare to ensure community-based testing services that are easily accessible for residents of Madison County.

For frequently asked questions, please visit: www.madisonchd.org.

More like this:

Madison County Coroner Identifies Two Crash Victims In Pontoon Beach
Sep 29, 2025
CHS Senior Laila Hutchison Chosen To Receive 2025 Leaders Of Tomorrow Community Award
Oct 1, 2025
Community Honors Hard Work at Granite City Labor Day Parade
Sep 2, 2025
Collinsville Student Earns Prestigious Apprenticeship Certificate
Sep 12, 2025
Giannoulias Partners with IEPA to Pilot Emissions Mobile at DMV to Address Decade-Long Need for Chicago Residents
Aug 21, 2025

 