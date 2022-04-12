GRANITE CITY – As we continue to celebrate Music in our Schools Month in April, the Granite City High School Band competed in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Solo & Ensemble Contest on March 5 at Alton High School and received a total of 21 ratings.

The Warriors came away with 15 first-place ratings, five second-place ratings, and one third-place rating.

The following students received a First-Place rating:



- Makayla Bird

- Gianni Cipponeri

- Arianna Collins

- Laryn Evans (2)

- Brennen Foote

- Annah Hale

- Bailey Hanks

- Brianna Johnson

- Lexi Kunz

- Victoria Robinson

- Karlie Scarborough

- Abby Smith

- Faith Teets

- Emma Wing

The following students received a Second-Place rating:

- Miranda Cowley

- Jordan Lakin

- Alex Krull

- Victoria Robinson

- Karlie Scarborough

The following student received a Third-Place rating:

- Gloria Ozorio

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

