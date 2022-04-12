GCHS Band Recognized by IHSA
GRANITE CITY – As we continue to celebrate Music in our Schools Month in April, the Granite City High School Band competed in the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) Solo & Ensemble Contest on March 5 at Alton High School and received a total of 21 ratings.
The Warriors came away with 15 first-place ratings, five second-place ratings, and one third-place rating.
The following students received a First-Place rating:
- Makayla Bird
- Gianni Cipponeri
- Arianna Collins
- Laryn Evans (2)
- Brennen Foote
- Annah Hale
- Bailey Hanks
- Brianna Johnson
- Lexi Kunz
- Victoria Robinson
- Karlie Scarborough
- Abby Smith
- Faith Teets
- Emma Wing
The following students received a Second-Place rating:
- Miranda Cowley
- Jordan Lakin
- Alex Krull
- Victoria Robinson
- Karlie Scarborough
The following student received a Third-Place rating:
- Gloria Ozorio
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
