GRANITE CITY - Seniors Lauryn Fenoglio and Eric Stratton of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 Students of the Month for May.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

LAURYN FENOGLIO

Four-year member of cross-country and track and field team and three-year member of Marching Warriors ... Girls on the Run volunteer ... ILMEA All-District 1st chair ... ILMEA All-State Honors Band .. Marching Warriors John Phillip Sousa Award ... Four-time all-county in Track and three-time all-county in cross country ... USATF National Qualifier in heptathlon ... Member of National Honor Society .. Summa Cum Laude ... Eight-time Honor Roll ... Four-year Secondary Honors ... Daughter of Richard and Shannon Fenoglio.

ERIC STRATTON

E-Sports Co-Captain ... Member of Pride Club, National Honor Society and Secondary Honors Program ... Son of Ryan and Jamie Mowery.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

