The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

INGRID GALEANA

Color Guard and Dance Team Captain ... Four-year member of Color Guard and three-year member of Dance Team ...

Article continues after sponsor message

Renaissance Top-10 and Secondary Honors Award ... Best Color Guard Marcher in 2022 and Color Guard Award in 2023 ... Member of Foreign Language Club, National Honor Society, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Alpha Peer Leader ... All-Warrior Award ... Daughter of Fernando Galeana and Natividad Sanchez.

XAVIER PAUL

Four-year member of boys tennis team ... Two-year member of Concert and Jazz Band ... Member of National Honor Society ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Son of Cynthia Paul.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

More like this: