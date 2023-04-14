GRANITE CITY - Seniors Dominic Mayhall and Caylie McElroy of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 Students of the Month for March.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

DOMINIC MAYHALL

Four-year member of GCHS Concert Band, Jazz Band and Marching Warriors ... Member of Boy Scouts ... Scouting for Food volunteer ... Member of National Honor Society ... Eagle Scout ... Boys State Member ... Member of Homecoming Court ... Senior Patrol Scouts and Section Band Leader ... Son of Darren and Ann Mayhall.

CAYLIE MCELROY

Fellowship of Christian Athletes Co-President ... Four-year member of girls soccer team and two-year member of girls golf team ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Sunday Service Worship, Youth Group and Youth Worship Volunteer ... Member of Renaissance, Spirit Club and Varsity Club ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Daughter of William McElroy and Jamie Sloan.

