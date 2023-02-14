Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY - Seniors Daniel Wilson and Mara Withers of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 Students of the Month for January.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

DANIEL WILSON

Member of Cross Country, Swimming and Track Team ... National Honor Society ... Cross Country Team Captain ... Cross Country Sportsmanship Award ... National Leadership Award ... Illinois Premier Boys State ... Saturday Scholars ... Varsity Club ... Paddlers Swim Team 100% Effort Award ... Son of Rich and Amy Wilson.

MARA WITHERS

Four-year member of girls soccer, swimming and tennis team ... National Honor Society Secretary ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Renaissance, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Secondary Honors ... Youth group member ... Daughter of Michael Withers.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

