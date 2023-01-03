Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Seniors Aleah Crenshaw and Maddox Kennedy of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 Students of the Month for December.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

Aleah Crenshaw

National Honor Society President ... Four-year member of girls golf and softball team ... Two-year Girls Golf Team Captain ... Member of National Honor Society, Renaissance, Spirit Club, Student Council, and Varsity Club ... Homecoming Court ...

Alpha Peer Leader ... Honor Roll ... Saturday Scholars ... Secondary Honors ... Renaissance Student of the Month ... Daughter of John Crenshaw and Andrea Sitzes.

Maddox Kennedy

Four-year member of boys soccer and swim team ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Renaissance, Science Club, Student Council, and Varsity Club ... Homecoming Court ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Secondary Honors ... High Honor Roll ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Renaissance Top-10 ... WSIU Top Teen ... Academic All-Sectional (Soccer) ... Son of Sherry Kennedy

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

