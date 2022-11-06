GRANITE CITY - Seniors Catelynn Liniger, Brady Smallie, Alivia Vaughn and Alex Weaver of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for September and October.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

Brady Smallie - September

Six-sport athlete (Baseball, Football, Golf, Hockey, Soccer, Swimming) ... Homecoming King ... Yearbook Co-Editor ... Two-year Soccer Team Captain ... Volunteer at GCHS Baseball Camp and Six Mile Community Garden ... Volunteer swim coach at Paddlers ... 2021 Rotary Student of the Month ... Two-time Soccer All-Sectional ... National Honor Society ... Secondary Honors ... Member of Hockey Club, Spirit Club and Varsity Club ... Son of Scott and Debbie Smallie.

Alivia Vaughn - September

Four-sport athlete (Basketball, Soccer, Tennis, Swimming) ... Fellowship of Christian Athletes President ... Member of Alpha Peer Leaders, FCA, Hockey Club, Renaissance, Science Club, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Girls Basketball Team Captain ... 2021 Girls Tennis MVP ... 2021 Rotary Student of the Month ... Volunteer swim coach at Paddlers ... National Honor Society ... Secondary Honors ... Daughter of Greg and Amy Vaughn.

Catelynn Liniger - October

Four-year member of Marching Warriors Color Guard, Speech Team and Theatre ... GCSD9 Student Board Member ... Thespian Society President ... Three-year Speech Team Captain ... Color Guard Field Manager ... 2021 Rotary Student of the Month ... A.Y.F Leadership Award ... Renaissance Top-10 ... National Honor Society ... Member of Student Council, Thespian Society, Varsity Club and Warrior Voices ... 2021 IHSA SOS Speech Regional champion ... All-Warrior Award ... Daughter of Mark and Catelynn Liniger.

Alex Weaver - October

Two-sport athlete (Soccer, Swimming) ... Member of National Honor Society ... 2022 Homecoming Court ... 2021 Rotary Student of the Month ... Alpha Peer Leader ... National Honor Society ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Renaissance Club, Science Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Volunteer at Church and Paddlers Pool ... Honor Roll ... Secondary Honors ... Son of Jeremy and Cheryl Weaver.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

