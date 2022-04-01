GCHS Announces Elks Students of the Month

Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY – Seniors Sophia Dutko and Trevor Nichols Jr. of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge 1063 Students of the Month for March.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

SOPHIA DUTKO

Member of girls basketball and girls soccer team ... Three-year High Honor Roll ... Two-year girls soccer captain ... Member of National Honor Society, Renaissance Club, Secondary Honors, and Varsity Club ... 2021 Homecoming Queen ... Daughter of Terry and Jennifer Dutko.

TREVOR NICHOLS JR.

Member of bowling and volleyball team ... Four-year Honor Roll ... Earned Secondary Honors in 2020 ... Member of National Honor Society and Science Club ... Volunteer at church food pantry ... Son of Trevor Sr. and Erica Nichols.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

