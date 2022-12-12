GRANITE CITY - Seniors Peyton Hatfield and Chris Taylor of Granite City High School were selected as Granite City Elks Lodge #1063 Students of the Month for November.

The Elks Student of the Month Program is designed to recognize outstanding young men and women for achievements in school and community life-fine arts, hobbies, athletics, church, school, club and community service, industry, and farming.

Nominees are judged on multiple achievements including leadership skills, good moral character, community involvement, extracurricular activities, honors and award, and scholastic ability.

Each student receives a $100 U.S. savings bond and an Elks certificate of achievement.

Peyton Hatfield

Student Council President ... Two-time Girls Soccer Team Captain ... Member of Girls Tennis, Girls Soccer and Girls Swimming Team ... R Kids and Swim Teacher Volunteer ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Science Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... 2022 Soccer MVP: Defense ... 2021 Most Valuable Player: Tennis ... 2020 Most Improved Player: Tennis ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Homecoming Court ... FCA Leader ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Daughter Mike and Susan Hatfield.

Chris Taylor

Boys Soccer Team Captain ... Member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, National Honor Society, Renaissance, Science Club, Spirit Club, Student Council and Varsity Club ... Secondary Honors Program ... Renaissance Student of the Week ... Alpha Peer Leader ... Rotary Student of the Month ... Personal Choice Award ... IHSA Soccer All-Sectional ... Homecoming Court ... Son of Brian and Christy Taylor.

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

