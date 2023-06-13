GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 561 students from GCHS earned Honor Roll accolades for the second semester of the 2022-23 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 5.0 or higher during the second semester earned high honors, while students with a 4.2-4.999 GPA with no D earned was named to the honor roll. All GPAs are based on the current semester GPA (not cumulative).

To view the complete list of honorees, click below:

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

