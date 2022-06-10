GCHS Announces 2022 Spring Semester Honor Roll
GRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 514 students from GCHS earned Honor Roll accolades for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.
Students who obtained a grade point average of 5.0 or higher during the second semester earned High Honor Roll accolades, while students who achieved a 4.2 GPA or higher earned Honor Roll status.
To view the complete list of honorees, click on the Honor Roll link for each graduation year:
CLASS OF 2022
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll
CLASS OF 2023
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll
CLASS OF 2024
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll
CLASS OF 2025
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll
For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.
