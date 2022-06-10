Granite City Spring Honor RollGRANITE CITY – Granite City High School Principal Daren DePew announced that 514 students from GCHS earned Honor Roll accolades for the second semester of the 2021-22 school year.

Students who obtained a grade point average of 5.0 or higher during the second semester earned High Honor Roll accolades, while students who achieved a 4.2 GPA or higher earned Honor Roll status.

To view the complete list of honorees, click on the Honor Roll link for each graduation year:

CLASS OF 2022
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll

CLASS OF 2023
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll

CLASS OF 2024
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll

CLASS OF 2025
- High Honor Roll
- Honor Roll

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

