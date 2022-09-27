Listen to the story

GRANITE CITY - Granite City High School announced Homecoming Week for the 2022 school year will take place on Tuesday-Saturday, October 11-15.

Homecoming Week begins with the play and coronation on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and culminates with the Semi-Formal Dance on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Memorial Gymnasium.

The 2022 Homecoming King and Queen will be crowned on Tuesday, October 11 and Thursday, October 13 after this year's Homecoming play, Doubting Tom.

2022 GCHS Homecoming Schedule of Events

Tuesday, Oct. 11

7:30 p.m. - Homecoming Play and Coronation - "Doubting Tom" in the PAC. Tickets: $10, reserved; $5 general admission. For tickets please contact: PAC@gcsd9.net.

Wednesday, Oct. 12

6 p.m. - Homecoming Parade - Begins at 2350 Madison Ave., travels north to 27th street, turns left onto 27th street, right onto State St. and into the high school teacher parking lot.

7 p.m. - Powderpuff Game (Kevin Greene Field) - Tickets: $5.

Thursday, Oct. 13

7:30 p.m. - Homecoming Play and Coronation - "Doubting Tom" in the PAC. Tickets: $10, reserved; $5 general admission. For tickets please contact: PAC@gcsd9.net.

Friday, Oct. 14

7 p.m. - Football vs. Quincy Notre Dame (Kevin Greene Field) - Tickets: $4 adults; $2 students.

Saturday, Oct. 15

8 p.m. - Homecoming Semi-Formal Dance (Memorial Gymnasium)

For more information about Granite City School District #9, visit www.gcsd9.net.

