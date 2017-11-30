EDWARDSVILLE — President and Founder Mannie Jackson is pleased to announce the addition of Gayla Moore to the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation’s Board of Directors.

Moore is the previous CEO and owner of Nevco, a sports technology company. During Moore’s leadership, Nevco transformed from near obsolescence to industry leader and became the largest privately held scoreboard manufacturer in the world. Moore has more than 25 years of manufacturing, supply chain, and consulting experience. She has spoken at numerous events on the topic of women in manufacturing. Moore also participates in a variety of other organizations, non-profits, and boards, including: African Vision of Hope, Women’s President Organization, APICS, Deloitte Women’s Leadership Initiative, EGHM Foundation, Nevco Sports LLC, and Restore Décor.

“We are honored to have a person of Gayla’s commitment to the humanities join our Board of Directors,” said Mannie Jackson, Founder and President of the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities Foundation (MJCHF). “Her interest and passion for helping others paired with her natural leadership skills will help further the MJCHF’s mission to create communities worldwide that embrace respect, understanding, kindness and forgiveness.”

The MJCHF and its Board of Directors was formed in 2015. The Foundation supports the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities and its various programs, including the Conversation Towards a Brighter Future, STEM Meets Humanities, and its

inaugural research efforts that combine the techniques of social mapping and humanities indexing, led by Lewis & Clark Community College and a team of interdisciplinary research scientists, who are creating a new humanities research tool to gauge community resiliency and cultural inclusiveness.

“I’m looking forward to joining the Board of Directors and continuing to support and develop programs that further the MJCHF mission of creating communities worldwide that embrace respect, understanding, kindness and forgiveness,” said Gayla Moore. Moore will be joining Mannie Jackson, Director and President; Robert L. Watson, Director and Vice President; Dr. Dale Chapman, Director, Secretary and Treasurer; Elsie McCabe Thompson; Director, Vada Manager, Director; Mark Goldenberg, Director and David J. Downey, Director.

For more information about the Foundation and the Mannie Jackson Center for the Humanities, please email drehightower@mjchf.com, visit www.mjchf.org or call 618-655-2881.

