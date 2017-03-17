ALTON – More than 50 board members and donors gathered in Alton Memorial Hospital’s Transitional Care Unit on March 13 to pay tribute to former board member Gay Bryant, who passed away last July.

While Gay was a patient in TCU, she visualized upgrades that would make the unit similar to patient rooms in the Duncan Wing. As a result, the department has been freshly painted with new lighting installed. The White Cross Auxiliary provided flat screen TVs for all patient rooms. Donors to the Pictures with Purpose Project – Phase V provided new artwork to grace the walls.

Donations to Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation in Gay’s memory were used to furnish the Gay Bryant Family Room, where patients and families can visit and relax. Gay’s daughter, Meg Dorris, and husband, Scott, provided additional funding and artwork from Door County, Wis., where the family vacationed each year.

