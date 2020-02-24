Due to a temporary schedule fluctuation, Gateway Regional Medical Center will not be admitting patients on its Women and Newborn Unit from Friday, February 21 at 7 p.m. to Wednesday, March 5 at 7 a.m. During these dates, we will divert patients to the closest facility.

The hospital will continue to provide emergent obstetrics evaluations in its Emergency Department. Patients with previously scheduled deliveries have been contacted and hospital staff members are working closely with area obstetricians to ensure continuity of care for patients.

Article continues after sponsor message

We appreciate your patience during this period of time as we honor our commitment to provide the highest quality of care for every patient.

More like this: