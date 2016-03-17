ST. LOUIS REGION – Today, Gateway Motorsports Park has officially announced the events for the 2016 racing season, and we’re #OnTheGas like never before. “Gateway Motorsports Park has become a serious destination location,” said Chris Blair, Gateway Motorsports Park Sr. Vice President and General Manager. “It’s a good problem to have. We are getting to the point where we have so much demand for events at the track; we’re finding it challenging to find open time slots.”

With more than 300 events booked already this year, and several events still in the works, the schedule boasts the largest, most diverse, and entertaining schedule in the history of Gateway Motorsports Park including 5K races like the Bubble Run, Beer Fit, Music 5K, and the Insane Inflatable.

The current price of gas and the economic recovery in the region is boosting activity at the racetrack. “We’ve worked hard to earn the confidence of the local racing community that we are here to stay,” said Blair. “With a stable track that supports their love of the sport, racers have invested in their race cars and that has fostered a real comeback of local motorsports.”

The Gateway Dragplex, which has proven to be one of the fastest dragstrips in the country, will host over 100 local, regional and national events including Midnight Madness, 15-race bracket series, Head Up Hootenanny, Nostalgia Rendezvous, Fun Ford, Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series, AAA Insurance NHRA Midwest Nationals, Head-Up Hootenanny, Mopar Drags, and Super Chevy Show.

This year the Porsche Cup highlights the Circuit of St. Louis, Gateway Motorsports Park’s road course, with its very first appearance at the facility. Both the road course and the Gateway Oval host a variety of events for drivers, fans and sports car enthusiasts including the Sports Car Club of America, Richard Petty Driving experience, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Midwest Café Racing Association.

The Gateway Kartplex opens the 2016 season on Saturday, March 19 for weekends through April 1, when the track opens every day. The Gateway Kartplex is a nationally-sanctioned kart racing facility for professional and amateur karting as well as individuals and special-events groups.

The Gateway MSP Kartplex includes a ½ mile, purpose-built, 11-turn road course with rental karts and on-site storage for drivers with their own karts. The Kartplex offers an Arrive and Drive program, where drivers show up and race in a rental kart and Parties at the Plex. For more serious drivers, the Kartplex offers two racing series during the season, the Ignite Series and Super Comp Series as well as racing classes. www.gatewaykartplex.com

Midnight Madness at Gateway Motorsports Park officially opens the racing season, Friday, March 18. Wear your green to the most outrageous post-St. Paddy’s day party with drag racing, drifting, midway games and tunes spun by D.J. Frizzy and Irish dancers! There are incredible food and drink specials all night long, and a ticket is still just $15 to watch and $25 to race. Gates open at 6 p.m., the party starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 2 a.m. #paddyparty

Each year, too many young people are seriously injured and some killed due to illegal street racing. Midnight Madness offers a safe place for licensed drivers 16 years and older to drag race and drift their cars on a supervised, nationally-sanctioned drag strip.

The Richard Petty Driving Experience (RPDE), the world-wide leader in stock car drive and ride entertainment, has partnered with Gateway Motorsports Park to bring authentic NASCAR race car ride and drive experiences to the St. Louis market.

Richard Petty Driving Experience offers real life NASCAR racing thrills, putting drivers as close to being in the race as they could ever get. The program at Gateway Motorsports Park will offer speed lovers driving experiences from eight to 30 laps, where participants have the opportunity to climb behind the wheel, put their foot on the gas and experience the power of 600 horses. For dates and additional information, go to www.drivepetty.com

Gateway Motorsports Park and the St. Louis Blues have partnered for an incredible night of Hotrods & Hockey with the St. Louis Blues, Monday, April 4, 2016 at the Scottrade Center. This evening of fun will include special appearances by drivers, show cars and racing theme fun! Discount tickets are available with PROMO CODE: GATEWAYMOTOR. For more information go to http://blues.nhl.com/club/page.htm?id=111395

For a full schedule of events, visit www.gatewaymsp.com

The vision for the new Gateway Motorsports Park is to create a racing lifestyle that attracts enthusiasts, professionals, amateurs and car lovers by harnessing the energy and passion of the thousands of racing fans in the heart of the Midwest.

Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering nearly 200 acres, Gateway is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the region, encompassing a ¼ mile NHRA-sectioned drag strip, 1.25 mile NASCAR Speedway, 1.6 mile road course, a state-of-the-art Karting facility and a new 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue.

