Gateway Legacy at Roxana Boys Shells Basketball

ROXANA — In a tightly contested matchup marked by strong defensive play, the Roxana Shells fell to Gateway Legacy 27-25 on Tuesday night during the second day of the 2024 Anderson Healthcare Hoopsgiving classic at Larry Milazzo Gym.

Gateway Legacy started the game with an early advantage, establishing a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The team maintained its momentum, extending the lead to 17-8 at halftime. In the third quarter, Gateway continued to pull away, bringing the score to 24-11.

However, the Shells mounted a comeback in the final quarter, outscoring Gateway 14-3. Despite their efforts, Roxana could not secure the win, missing a three-pointer at the buzzer.

Roxana was led in scoring by Trent Hollaway, who contributed 6 points, while Sean Maberry and Keelan Crawford each added 5 points. Gateway's Jerry Baez was the game's top scorer with 11 points, followed by Jean Pierre-Villegas with 6 points.

