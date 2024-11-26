Gateway Legacy Holds Off Roxana in Nail-Biting Finish
Gateway Legacy at Roxana Boys Shells Basketball
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ROXANA — In a tightly contested matchup marked by strong defensive play, the Roxana Shells fell to Gateway Legacy 27-25 on Tuesday night during the second day of the 2024 Anderson Healthcare Hoopsgiving classic at Larry Milazzo Gym.
Gateway Legacy started the game with an early advantage, establishing a 13-4 lead by the end of the first quarter. The team maintained its momentum, extending the lead to 17-8 at halftime. In the third quarter, Gateway continued to pull away, bringing the score to 24-11.
However, the Shells mounted a comeback in the final quarter, outscoring Gateway 14-3. Despite their efforts, Roxana could not secure the win, missing a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Roxana was led in scoring by Trent Hollaway, who contributed 6 points, while Sean Maberry and Keelan Crawford each added 5 points. Gateway's Jerry Baez was the game's top scorer with 11 points, followed by Jean Pierre-Villegas with 6 points.
More like this: