ROXANA - Gateway Legacy Christian of Florissant, Mo., Centralia, Carbondale and Jersey all won their season-opening games on the first day of the second annual Roxana Hoopsgiving Classic tournament on Monday night at both Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym and the Roxana Junior High School Gym.

Here are the details of the tournament's opening night:

GATEWAY LEGACY CHRISTIAN 59, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 33: In the first game of the tournament, Gateway Legacy led all the way in taking the win over Southwestern.

The Lions led all the way, holding edges of 11-7, 27-22 and 49-26 after the first three quarters, then outscored the Piasa Birds in the final quarter 10-7 to take the win.

Issac Silas had two points for Gateway, while Hernan Cortes scored 10 points, Samuel Hincapie led with 19 points, Juan Riascos scored eight points and both Johnny Karayannopoulos and Danil Rodometkin each scored three points.

Ryan Lowis led Southwestern with 16 points, while Ian Brantley scored six points, both Lane Gage and Parker LeMarr had four points each and Hank Bouillon hit for two points.

The Lions are now 2-0, while the Birds open up 0-1.

CENTRALIA 58, CIVIC MEMORIAL 30: Tournament newcomers Centralia also led all the way in taking the win over CM to open their season.

The Orphans led after one quarter 12-11, then expanded their advantage to 28-12 at halftime and 43-26 after three quarters, outscoring the Eagles 15-4 in the final quarter.

Cruz Harlan led Centralia with 26 points, with Daryle Jones came up with 19 points, Collins had four points, Titus Ashford scored three points, both Cam Tomlianovich and Losch scored two points each and both L. Meiser and JehChys Brown had one point each.

Sam Buckley led CM with 16 points, while August Frankford had nine points, Adam Ogden and Dathan Greene scored three points each and Manny Silva and Dalton Buhs scored two points apiece.

The Orphans start out the season 1-0, while the Eagles begin at 0-1.

CARBONDALE 63, MARYVILLE CHRISTIAN 24: In the third game of the day, Carbondale, the other newcomer, took charge from the start and took the win over Maryville.

The Terriers led all the way through, holding edges of 21-5, 32-14 and 54-24, outscoring the Lions in the fourth quarter 9-0 in taking the win.

Decarl Payne led Carbondale with 20 points, with Levi Teague hitting for 12 points, Jeremiah Tate and Reonte Walker each scored nine points, Jaden Patterson and Mikey Greene both scored four points each, Terrell Greene scored three points and Malik Crane-Walker scored two points.

Logan Schwenk and Kai King led Maryville with six points each, while Issac Ballard hit for four points, Dawson Hendrick scored three points, Elijah Grady and Tanner Young scored two points and James Gillihan scored a single point.

The Terriers begin their season 1-0, while the Lions open up 0-1.

JERSEY 64, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 25: In Monday's final game, Jersey jumped to an early lead and went on to the win over North Greene.

The Panthers held leads of 25-7, 50-16 and 57-21 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Spartans in the final period 7-4.

Logan Meisner had two points for Jersey, Francis Vogel came up with 11 points, Easton Heafner hit for five points, Jaxson Brunaugh scored 15 points, Jacob Wagner had two points, Tanner Brunaugh had eight points, Hunter Herkert scored four points, Ethan Klunk scored two points, Ayden Kanallaken hit for 12 points and Aiden Taylor scored three points.

Reese Scott had six points for North Greene, while Garret Hazelwonder had four points, Adam Moffitt also scored six points, Ethan Clark hit for three points, Michael Rollins had two points and Cayden Eilers had four points.

The Panthers open their 2022-23 account at 1-0, while the Spartans start off 0-1.

In the day two games on Tuesday, the early games at 6 p.m. see Freeburg going against Maryville Christian and Piasa Southwestern playing against East Alton-Wood River, while the late games at 7:30 p.m. feature Marquette Catholic playing against White Hall North Greene and Centralia going against the host Shells. The tournament concludes on Saturday.Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

