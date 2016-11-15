Arch Visitor Center, Monument to the Dream movie, and Arch Store will remain open

Old Courthouse will continue to operate normally

Tram rides will resume in spring 2017

ST. LOUIS—Journey to the Top tram rides at the Gateway Arch will be temporarily suspended beginning Monday, November 28 to replace the motor generator sets and upgrade the tram’s electrical system. The Visitor Center, The Arch Store,Monument to the Dreamdocumentary film and riverfront via the Arch Grand Staircase will remain available to visitors. Tram rides will resume in spring 2017.

“During this time, visitors can experience the Arch in a variety of ways,” says Rhonda Schier, Chief of Museum Services and Interpretation at Jefferson National Expansion Memorial. “Inside the Visitor Center, they can learn about the history of the Arch from National Park Service rangers; shop for westward expansion and Arch-related merchandise at The Arch Store; and watch the newly digitized and restored award-winning documentary movieMonument to the Dream at no charge, which chronicles the construction of the Gateway Arch.”

The Old Courthouse will continue to operate normally and offers museum exhibits as well as interpretive programming. “We encourage everyone to visit the Old Courthouse to view free exhibit galleries focusing on early St. Louis, Lewis and Clark’s Corps of Discovery expedition and the settlement of the Great Plains; restored original courtrooms; and an exhibit focused on Dred and Harriet Scott,” says Schier. “Visitors can also participate in living history events with mock trials in the Old Courthouse’s restored courtrooms.”

EXTENDED HOLIDAY HOURS AND TICKETS

The Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse will be closed Thanksgiving Day, November 24. The park will operate with extended holiday hours on Friday, November 25 and Saturday, November 26: The Gateway Arch will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and the Old Courthouse will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is a historically busy time at the Arch. It is strongly encouraged that visitors purchase their Journey to the Top and Arch Entry-Only tickets in advance by visiting www.gatewayarch.com/buytickets. Tickets can also be purchased in-person at the Old Courthouse or by calling 877-982-1410.

Please note: During the temporary suspension of tram operations, entrance to the Arch is free; tickets will not be required to enter the Gateway Arch Visitor Center or to see Monument to the Dream.

PARKING AND DIRECTIONS

A list of several downtown St. Louis parking locations within walking distance of the Old Courthouse and the Gateway Arch is available at http://getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available nearby. Visitors are encouraged to check www.gatewayarch.com/directions for up-to-date information on road detours and construction news before their visit.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Visit www.nps.gov/jeff, www.gatewayarch.com or www.facebook.com/gatewayarchNPS; or call 877-982-1410. Reservations are not required, but large groups should call 314-655-1614 to alert the Old Courthouse of their attendance.

ABOUT:

The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are part of Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch Visitor Center features The Arch Store and Monument to the Dream documentary movie. It is open daily, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the winter. The Old Courthouse, which features westward expansion exhibits, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Old Courthouse is located at 11 North Fourth Street, St. Louis, MO 63102. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from our cooperating association, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development.

More like this: