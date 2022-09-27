ST. LOUIS - The Gateway Arch will once again host Frights & Heights, a family-friendly Halloween costume party, on Saturday, October 15!

The Arch hosted the inaugural Frights & Heights back in 2019, but the event didn’t happen in 2020 or 2021 due to the pandemic. Frights & Heights features the haunted Tram Ride to the Top as well as activities such as face painting, creepy crafts, balloon animals, live DJ entertainment, puppet shows, and much more.

This event will take place at the Gateway Arch from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Tickets are available online at gatewayarch.com/Halloween or by calling 877-982-1410.

