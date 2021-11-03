ST. LOUIS – The sixth annual Winterfest in Kiener Plaza, presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology and produced by Gateway Arch Park Foundation in partnership with the St. Louis Blues, opens Saturday, November 20, 2021, and is bigger, brighter, and better than ever.

This year’s Winterfest features all the holiday fun from previous years like ice skating, holiday lights and music, festive beverages, and food, cozy igloos, sweet s’mores, winter markets, visits with popular princesses and superheroes, and a New Year’s Eve celebration with a spectacular fireworks show.

In addition, Gateway Arch Park Foundation is excited to announce an Opening Day 5K Run/Walk and 1-mile Kids Fun Run through the Arch grounds to kick off the festivities. The inaugural Winterfest 5K is presented by Caleres in partnership with Big River Running. The corresponding Kids Fun Run is supported by Famous Footwear. Race proceeds benefit Gateway Arch Park Foundation's mission of conservation, preservation, education, and community programs.

“Winterfest is a beloved St. Louis winter tradition for all ages, and we are so excited to return this year in person with expanded programming, featuring six weeks of festive Winterfest fun,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation. “We invite our neighbors, friends, and out-of-town guests to celebrate the magic of the holiday season with some of the best views of our beautiful city from the heart of Downtown St. Louis.“

We’re proud of our partnership with Gateway Arch Park Foundation and appreciate all they do to steward our iconic Arch and grounds and help bring Downtown to life with a variety of events,” said Marilyn Bush, president of Bank of America St. Louis. “We look forward to seeing residents and visitors alike celebrating the holiday season at Winterfest.”

“World Wide Technology is dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities, Winterfest's goal of bringing together St. Louisans, and our employees, of all ages to enjoy the season is one we are proud to support,” said Ann Cuiellette Marr, executive vice president for global human resources at World Wide Technology and president of the World Wide Technology Foundation. “We can't wait to see everyone out on the skating rink and under the fireworks this year!”

Winterfest Hours of Operation

November 20, 2021 – January 2, 2022:

Fridays from 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 12 – 8 p.m.

December 25 (Christmas Day): 2 – 8 p.m.

Extended Hours:

December 27 – 31, 2021:

Open daily from 12 – 8 p.m.

DETAILS: Ice skate rentals are $12 for adults and $7 for children ages 3 to 15. Guests can skate for free if they bring their own skates. Kids’ skate rentals are free on Fridays and daily from December 25 – January 1, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues. Everyone skates free on Opening Day (November 20), courtesy of Gateway Arch Park Foundation and Ameren.

Winterfest Igloo Village

WHEN: Fridays and Saturdays during Winterfest

COST: $250

DETAILS: Reservations include two hours in a comfortable, heated igloo overlooking Kiener Plaza, $50food and drink credit, up to six skate rentals, and free parking for one vehicle courtesy of InterPark at Kiener West Garage. Several celebration-themed package upgrades are available for an additional $50, and guests can purchase a cozy Winterfest blanket for $20.

RESERVATIONS: Open November 5 at ArchPark.org/Winterfest

Winterfest S'mores Stations

COST: $15 per kit (includes ingredients for six s’mores)

DETAILS: Four fire pits are available for marshmallow toasting. Walk-ups are welcome, but prepurchasing s’mores kits is recommended.

RESERVATIONS: Open November 5 at ArchPark.org/Winterfest

Winterfest 5K Run/Walk Presented by Caleres

WHEN: 7:30 – 10 a.m. | Saturday, November 20

COST: $40 per participant

ROUTE: Begins in Kiener Plaza, travels through the Arch grounds, and ends back in the plaza

REGISTRATION: Online at ArchPark.org/Winterfest

Winterfest Kids Fun Run Supported by Famous Footwear

WHEN: 7:30 – 10 a.m. | Saturday, November 20

COST: $15 per participant

ROUTE: Begins in Kiener Plaza, travels around the Arch legs, and ends back in the plaza

REGISTRATION: Online at ArchPark.org/Winterfest

Private Events at Winterfest

Host your holiday party at the “Rink” by Winterfest!

WHEN: Thursdays in December (December 2, 9, 16, 23) from 12 – 8 p.m. (2-hour minimum)

COST: $1,500 per hour

DETAILS: Private, all-access Winterfest experience including ice rink, skate rentals, and food and beverage* (additional costs may be incurred)

RESERVATIONS: Contact Camille Brooks at camille.brooks@archpark.org

Parking

Parking for Winterfest is available at the Kiener Plaza East and West Garages (starting at just $6 for up to 12 hours). Guests who sign up for an InterPark Express account at iparkit.com/register will receive20% off their first five uses of Express; simply choose your day and time and scan your device to get in and out of the garage.

Winterfest’s full programming schedule, including exciting updates on concessions and winter market details, will be announced soon. For more information and updates, visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public spaces, and attractions are a vital, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visitwww.ArchPark.org.

