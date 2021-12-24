ST. LOUIS - Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s Winterfest in Kiener Plaza will be open every day from December 25, 2021 through January 2, 2022, allowing St. Louisans and visitors alike more time to enjoy the thrill of ice skating in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. Presented by Bank of America and World Wide Technology and produced in partnership with the St. Louis Blues, the pop-up community ice rink will close for the season on January 2 at 8 p.m.

Enjoy ice skating, holiday lights and music, festive beverages and food, cozy igloos and sweet s’mores. Then, ring in the New Year with the entire family at Winterfest New Year’s Eve Neon Nights Celebration on Friday, December 31 from 4 – 8 p.m. Neon Nights will feature DJ MaKossa, face painters, a balloon artist, a skating “Wild Lights” juggler, fire dancers, photo ops, giveaways and fireworks at 8 p.m.

Media are invited to capture the holiday magic happening at Winterfest. B-roll and photo opportunities as well as interview opportunities with Gateway Arch Park Foundation are available upon request.

General Winterfest Information:

Ice skate rentals: $12/adults; $7/children ages 3 to 15.

Guests can skate for free if they bring their own skates.



Kids’ skate rentals are free now through January 1, courtesy of the St. Louis Blues.

S’mores kits: $15 per kit (includes ingredients for six s’mores) with access to fire pits

Igloo reservations: $250 per igloo

Reservations include two hours in a comfortable, heated igloo overlooking Kiener Plaza, $50 food and drink credit for JR’s Gourmet at the Winterfest Cafe, up to six skate rentals, and free parking for one vehicle at Kiener West Garage, courtesy of InterPark.



Several celebration-themed package upgrades are available for an additional $50, and guests can purchase a cozy Winterfest blanket for $20.

For more information: Visit ArchPark.org/Winterfest for the full programming schedule and to reserve ice skates, s’mores kits and igloos.

About Gateway Arch Park Foundation

Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a nonprofit with a mission to ensure the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public spaces, and attractions are a vital, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association, and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.ArchPark.org.

