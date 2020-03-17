ST. LOUIS — The National Park Service has announced the temporary suspension of Tram

Ride to the Top operations at Gateway Arch National Park beginning Tuesday, March 17 until further notice due to the evolving COVID-19 health situation.



At this time, the Gateway Arch visitor center, museum, documentary movie, park grounds, The Arch Store, The Arch Café and the Old Courthouse remain open for visitors.



Those who have pre-purchased Tram Ride to the Top tickets will receive full refunds. For

questions regarding ticketing, please call 877-982-1410 or email info@gatewayarch.com.

Gateway Arch National Park is closely following guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as city and state health departments to continuously monitor the COVID-19 health situation. While visitor spaces have always been continuously cleaned and sanitized throughout the day, the park has enacted a more rigorous cleaning protocol of public areas and surfaces – including exhibits in the Museum at the Gateway Arch and Old Courthouse, railings, door handles and security screening bins – and has increased the frequency of cleaning schedules at the Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse. Hand sanitizing stations have been implemented throughout both facilities, and frontline staff have direct, continuous access to cleaning supplies.

The park urges visitors to frequently wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water and maintain a safe distance (6 feet) between themselves and other groups. Those who are feeling ill should remain at home and are advised to contact their doctor.



When appropriate, the park will share operational updates with traditional media, as well as online at nps.gov/jeff and gatewayarch.com and on social media (@GatewayArchNPS)

