ST LOUIS —Gateway Arch National Park is continuing to increase access to visitor activities by expanding visitor accessibility to the Documentary Movie experience. Shown in the Gateway Arch’s Tucker Theater,Monument to the Dreamis a 1967 Academy Award-nominated film that chronicles the construction of the Gateway Arch.

“We have made the necessary changes to the movie experience to ensure visitor and employee safety, and we are very eager to reintroduce this wonderful way to learn about the history of the Gateway Arch and give our visitors a more detailed look at how the monument was built,” said Gateway Arch National Park Superintendent Mike Ward.

In addition to previously-announced health and safety protocols that have been implemented throughout the Arch facility (which are outlined online at nps.gov/jeff) Gateway Arch National Park has made the following modifications to the Documentary Movie. These modifications are subject to updates:

Significantly reduced capacity in the theater.

Rows closed to ensure social distancing.

Reminders to follow health and safety guidelines.

Increased disinfecting and sanitizing of surfaces and handrails.

The movie screens daily at the top of every hour, beginning at 10 a.m. The last showing is at 5 p.m.

The Arch Visitor Center, Museum at the Gateway Arch, Tram Ride to the Top, Arch Café and The Arch Store remain accessible to visitors.

TICKETS FOR TRAM AND MOVIE ARE REQUIRED:

Tickets for the Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie are subject to availability, based on reduced facility capacity. It is strongly recommended to purchase your tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com.

For individuals needing assistance with making reservations, contact the call center at 877-982-1410. Staff members are available to answer questions in the Arch Visitor Center during facility hours of operation.

VISITOR REMINDERS:

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing great opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds.

Entrance to the Gateway Arch Visitor Center and Museum is free.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

The Old Courthouse remains closed at this time.

Outdoor spaces at Gateway Arch National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidelines.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. Gateway Arch National Park’s operational approach continues to be centered on examining each facility function and service to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and are regularly monitored. The park continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public areas and workspaces are safe and clean.

The NPS encourages visitors to plan their visit by checking the park’s website and social media for current conditions and travel tips. The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases.Gateway Arch National Park asks the public to partner in recreating responsibly by following CDC and state and local guidance, social distancing and wearing a face covering when social distance cannot be maintained.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the website at nps.gov/jeff and social media channels (@GatewayArchNPS). Updates about NPS operations will be posted on nps.gov/coronavirus.

