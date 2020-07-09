ST. LOUIS — Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health authorities, Gateway Arch National Park will delay Phase II access originally scheduled to begin Wednesday, July 8 due to an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases in the State of Missouri. Phase II includes the reopening of the Tram Ride to the Top and Documentary Movie as well as outdoor National Park Service programming. These experiences will remain unavailable until further notice.

“The health and safety of our visitors and employees is our highest priority as we monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and follow a phased approach to reopen,” said Pam Sanfilippo, Chief, Museum Services and Interpretation, Gateway Arch National Park. “We are eager to reintroduce the tram ride, documentary movie and outdoor programming when it is appropriate.”

As part of its phased reopening approach, Gateway Arch National Park evaluates 2-week local and state health data and trends to determine phase start dates. The park will reassess this data on a weekly basis until a Phase II reopening date is set.

Outdoor spaces at Gateway Arch National Park remain accessible to the public in accordance with the latest federal, state and local health guidance. In addition, the following spaces that reopened in Phase I continue to be available:

Arch Visitor Center

Museum at the Gateway Arch

The Arch Store

The Arch Cafe

With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed at this time:

Old Courthouse

The Gateway Arch hours of operations are 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

The health and safety of visitors, employees, volunteers, and partners continues to be paramount. Gateway Arch National Park’s operational approach is to examine each facility function and service provided to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance and will be regularly monitored. Gateway Arch National Park continues to work closely with the NPS Office of Public Health using CDC guidance to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners, and volunteers.

While certain areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited. When recreating, the public should follow local area health orders, practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding and avoid high-risk outdoor activities.

The CDC has offered guidance to help people recreating in parks and open spaces prevent the spread of infectious diseases. Gateway Arch National Park will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19, and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

TICKETS

Free timed ticket reservations are required to enter the Arch facility. Ticketing for Arch entry is a temporary measure until the park becomes fully operational. Reservations should be made at gatewayarch.com or by calling 877-982-1410.

For individuals needing assistance with making reservations, contact the call center at 877-982-1410 or staff members will be able to assist in the west entrance plaza in front of the Arch Visitor Center during facility hours of operation.

Please note: Tickets are subject to availability, based on reduced facility capacity. It is strongly recommended to reserve tickets in advance online or by phone to secure entry to the Arch.

VISITOR REMINDERS

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only, providing great opportunities for photo ops with the Arch structure and direct access to the park grounds. The Arch Visitor Center and Museum at the Gateway Arch are free to visit.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted online at nps.gov/jeff and on the park’s social media channels (@GatewayArchNPS). Updates about NPS operations will be posted at nps.gov/coronavirus.

ABOUT: The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are part of Gateway Arch National Park, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch, which features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the documentary film Monument to the Dream, The Arch Store and The Arch Café, is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Old Courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Old Courthouse is located at 11 North Fourth Street, St. Louis, MO 63102. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from our cooperating association, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development. To purchase Arch tickets, go online to gatewayarch.com, call 877-982-1410 or visit the ticket counter in the Arch Visitor Center.

