ST. LOUIS — Select Saturdays in March, Gateway Arch National Park hosts special programs that spotlight 18th-, 19th- and 20th-century women of Missouri and the West in honor of Women’s History Month. These family-based programs will take place in the Education Classroom located on the lower level of the Gateway Arch Visitor Center, and are free and open to all ages.

“As we near the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment on August 26, 2020, we are sharing the stories of our country’s most courageous and complex women’s rights advocates, and fostering discussions about their lives, hardships and achievements,” says Erin Hilligoss-Volkmann, Director of Education, Gateway Arch National Park.

Those interested in learning more about the programs should visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, or contact Park Ranger Jennifer Bourque at jennifer_bourque@nps.gov.

Victoria Claflin Woodhull and Tennessee Claflin: Saturday, March 7; 1-3:30 p.m.

Sisters and suffragists Victoria Claflin Woodhull and Tennessee Claflin made and lost fortunes at a time when women were expected to be dainty, retiring matrons. Both were advocates for social change and powerful businesswomen in the late 1800s (and the first female brokers on Wall Street); Victoria was the first woman to run for president. But these two influential figures were also controversial in the Victorian Era, supporting movements such as spiritualism and free love. Ranger Evann Meyer of Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site will discuss the sisters and ask the question, were they human rights pioneers ahead of their time, or money and power-hungry attention seekers?

Virginia Minor: Saturday, March 21; 1-3:30 p.m.

The courageous St. Louis suffragist Virginia Minor took the Minor v. Happersett case to the U.S. Supreme Court, stating that the 14th Amendment gave women the right to vote. Join St. Louis University Ph.D. candidate Elizabeth Eikmann as she highlights Virginia’s role in history; and participate in activities that provide background on the time period.

Pamelia Fergus: Saturday, March 28; 1-3:30 p.m.

Pamelia Dillin Fergus of Illinois met and married Scottish immigrant-turned-American- citizen James Fergus, a self-made, self-taught and ambitious husband. He was often gone trying to find ways to get rich, leaving behind his growing family. He and Pamelia wrote to each other. Many of their letters survived and paint a picture of a man who demanded Pamelia take on more and more responsibilities, which she resisted. Park Ranger Kathy Bommarito explores their complex relationship.

ARCH VISITOR REMINDERS

The Tram Ride to the Top of the Arch sells out early and often. Visitors are strongly encouraged to purchase tram ride tickets in advance at gatewayarch.com/buytickets. Please plan to arrive at least 30 minutes ahead of your scheduled tram time. For more information, visit nps.gov/jeff or gatewayarch.com, or call 877-982-1410.

Visitors to the Arch must enter the monument at the new glass west entrance, which faces the Old Courthouse. The Arch legs are exits only.

Gateway Arch National Park does not have designated on-site visitor parking. A list of parking locations near the park can be found at getaroundstl.com. Metered street parking is also available around the park.

ABOUT: The Gateway Arch and the Old Courthouse are part of Gateway Arch National Park, located on the riverfront in downtown St. Louis. The Gateway Arch, which features the Tram Ride to the Top, the Museum at the Gateway Arch, the documentary film Monument to the Dream, The Arch Store and The Arch Café, is open daily during the winter from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. The Old Courthouse is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. The park is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. The Old Courthouse is located at 11 North Fourth Street, St. Louis, MO 63102. Most programs are FREE of charge and open to the public. Programs and events at the park are made possible by the generous support from our cooperating association, Jefferson National Parks Association, and Bi-State Development. To purchase Arch tickets, go online to gatewayarch.com, call 877-982-1410 or visit the ticket counter in the Arch Visitor Center.

