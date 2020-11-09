ST. LOUIS — Gateway Arch Park Foundation is proud to join forces with Scott Credit Union and the National Park Service to present a free, online Salute to Veterans program on November 11, 2020, at 1 p.m., featuring a patriotic performance by the Airlifter Brass quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America.

Veterans who work at Gateway Arch National Park will be highlighted throughout the online performance, which will stream on the Gateway Arch Park Foundation’s website and Facebook page.

“The freedoms we enjoy each day are possible because of our retired and active duty servicemen and women, to whom we are forever grateful,” said Ryan McClure, executive director of Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This virtual musical tribute honors the bravery and sacrifices of all veterans and their families, and gives a special nod to the many veterans now working at our beloved Gateway Arch National Park.”

WHAT: Salute to Veterans Online Performance WHEN: Wednesday, November 11 at 1 p.m.

WHERE: Streaming at www.ArchPark.org and www.facebook.com/GatewayArchPark

COST: Free About Gateway Arch Park Foundation: The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is a non-profit organization with a mission to ensure that the Gateway Arch, its grounds, neighboring public space, and attractions are a vital, active, welcoming, well-supported resource to the community and nation for generations to come. The Foundation is part of an alliance that helps meet this mission, which includes the National Park Service, Bi-State Development, Great Rivers Greenway, Jefferson National Parks Association and the City of St. Louis. For more information, visit www.ArchPark.org.

More like this: