ST. LOUIS – On Friday, June 30, 2023, the Gateway Arch celebrates #Arch630Day. It’s a day to recognize and celebrate the 630-foot-tall and 630-foot-wide icon of St. Louis: the Gateway Arch!

“#Arch630Day is a special day that allows us to recognize the engineering marvel that is the Gateway Arch and its role as an icon for the St. Louis region,” said Mary Lamie, Executive Vice President of Bi-State Development, which operates the Gateway Arch tram. “The day and the accompanying stacking challenge on social media have become a tradition in the St. Louis community. This year we’re excited to include Mercy Hospitals and area pet shelters in the celebration.”

Babies born at Mercy Hospitals in the St. Louis Metro area on 6/30 will receive a commemorative #Arch630Day onesie. Follow @GatewayArchSTL on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, and @FollowMercy on Facebook and Twitter and @Follow_Mercy on Instagram to see if any #Arch630Day babies are born! Shelter pets adopted from select area shelters on 6/30 will receive a commemorative bandana (while supplies last).

Participating shelters include Gateway Pet Guardians, Humane Society of Missouri, APA Adoption Center, Helping Strays of Monroe County and CARE STL. In honor of #Arch630Day Gateway Pet Guardians is hosting a walk-in adult dog and cat adoption event from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2023, with adoption fees being $63 in honor of the Arch.

Everyone is welcome to participate in the annual social media stacking challenge, which asks participants to take an item and determine how many of that item it would take to reach the top of the Arch, then share on social media using #Arch630Day. For example, it would take approximately 3,780 toasted ravioli stacked edge to edge to reach the top of the Arch.

