ALTON - Gas prices have plummeted at pumps around the country amid decreased demand and an oil price war sparked in part by the spread of the coronavirus.

According to AAA, the national gas prices average right now is $2.17 a gallon. Last year at this time the average was $2.58 a gallon.

Here locally the prices vary. The Circle K at 716 W St Louis Ave in East Alton is $2.28 along with the Casey’s on Broadway in Alton is also $2.28. The QT on Godfrey Road was $2.17.

The Illinois gas average is $2.20 a gallon while Missouri is $1.90. Experts have said the price of gas will continue to drop. One gas station in London, Kentucky, dropped to 99 cents.

Across the river in Missouri, the gas is cheaper. The Phillips 66 across the Alton bridge is $1.89.

COVID-19 has caused countries to be in lockdown, limiting driving, flying and overall movement in order to contain the spread. This means very little need or demand for oil, GasBuddy said.

