METRO EAST - A quick area survey of gas prices in the past 24 hours from Gas Buddy on Riverbender.com revealed a wide range of prices, but all highly elevated in the Metro East.

For those interested in keeping a daily gauge on prices, visit this link each day on Riverbender.com: http://www.riverbender.com/gasprices/

The lowest for regular unleaded gas was $4.43 at Walmart in Godfrey. Some of the highest prices in the past 24 hours were in Jerseyville, with $5.09 at a pair of Casey’s.

The Casey’s in Wood River on Edwardsville Road posted a $5.08 unleaded regular price in the past 24 hours from Gas Buddy. Sam’s Club in Glen Carbon was also low compared to others with a price of $4.71 a gallon. The Circle K in Edwardsville on North Main had a price of $4.89. BP in Alton on College Avenue had a price of $4.79 a gallon.

The Missouri statewide gas price average has set or tied new record highs for 22 consecutive days. The Center Square reported recently that the average price at this time last year was $3.24 and fuel prices throughout the state are at their highest mark ever averaging $4.91 per gallon. AAA says drivers in California are paying the most at $6.19 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

AAA Spokesperson Nick Chabarria said today that conditions are ripe for another jump in prices after the European Union agreed to ban Russian oil exports creating new supply constraint concerns.

“As long as crude oil prices remain elevated, so too will prices at your local gas station,” he said.

Elevated crude oil prices, which account for 50-60 percent of what drivers pay at the pump, continue to be a driving factor behind the higher cost for gas. Crude oil jumped to $117 per barrel, its highest price in three months, on the heels of an announcement from European Union (EU) leaders to ban a portion of Russian oil exports.

Drivers in Missouri are paying the sixth-lowest gas price average in the country.

AAA provided these tips to save money on fuel:

Studies have repeatedly shown that personal driving habits are the single biggest factor that affects vehicle fuel consumption. Adopting new and improved driving behaviors can contribute to significant savings at the gas pump. Here are some simple ways drivers can improve fuel efficiency:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

