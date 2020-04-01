ALTON - As COVID-19 spreads the gas prices continue to drop. The prices have between 19 and 30 cents since March 20.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

According to AAA, the national gas prices average right now is $1.98 a gallon. Last year at this time the average was $2.69 a gallon.

Article continues after sponsor message

Here locally the prices vary. The Circle K at 716 West St Louis Avenue in East Alton is $1.98 along with the Casey’s on Broadway in Alton is also $1.97. The QT on Godfrey Road was $2.03.

The Illinois gas average is $2.01 a gallon while Missouri is $1.72. Experts have said the price of gas will continue to drop.

Across the river in Missouri, the gas is cheaper. The Phillips 66 across the Alton bridge is $1.79.

COVID-19 has caused countries to be in lockdown, limiting driving, flying and overall movement in order to contain the spread. This means very little need or demand for oil, GasBuddy said.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Calls For New Electricity Capacity Auction To Prevent Drastic Price Increase For ComEd Consumers
Apr 16, 2025
IFRA Supports Gov. Pritzker's Request to Treat E10 and E15 Fuel Waivers Equally
Apr 17, 2025
Rep. Kelly Condemns Budget that Slashes Medicaid
Apr 13, 2025
Durbin Speaks Out Against Trump's Tariffs On Mexico and Canada
Mar 4, 2025
Durbin, Duckworth Join Bipartisan Letter Urging Trump Administration To Restore Renewable Fuel Standard Integrity, Promote Stable Growth
Apr 9, 2025

 