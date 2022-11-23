ALTON - As many will be traveling this Thanksgiving Day weekend, thankfully they will be met with some of the lowest gas prices in a long period of time.

The statewide gas price average in Missouri is $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch. At this time on Wednesday, Illinois stands at $3.94 a gallon for regular unleaded on average, according to AAA.

On Wednesday, the Quik Trip on Godfrey Road in Godfrey dropped below $3 a gallon to $2.99. The Phillips 66 off U.S. 67 in West Alton also stood at 2.99 per gallon for regular unleaded today. Locally, a quick glance at gas prices on Gas Buddy shows the QuikTrip on Troy Road in Edwardsville was one of the lowest at $3.39 per gallon for regular unleaded gas and the QuikTrip in Bethalto on Bethalto Drive also stood at $3.39.The Casey's on Fosterburg Road in Alton was also $3.39 per gallon. Gas was $3.59 per gallon for regular unleaded at the following: BP-College Avenue, Alton, the BP on Buchanan Street, Edwardsville, along with Moe's Corner, Wood River Avenue. The Casey's on Carpenter and the BP on State Street in Jerseyville posted some of the area's highest rates on Gas Buddy at $3.82 per gallon for regular unleaded.

Drivers in St. Louis are paying the least at $3.09 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.64, which is twelve cents less compared to this day last week and 23 cents more than the price per gallon at this same time last year, according to AAA Gas Prices.

As Thanksgiving travel ramps up, 48.7 million Americans will drive 50 miles or more for leisure this Thanksgiving holiday. Market analysts attribute falling pump prices to sinking oil prices, with West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) currently near/below $80 a barrel for the first time since the beginning of the year.

“Drivers hitting the road for Thanksgiving will be met with some of the lowest gas prices of the year,” AAA spokesperson Nick Chabarria said.

Drivers in Missouri are paying the 10th lowest gas price average in the country, according to gasprices.aaa.com. Meanwhile, drivers in California are paying the most at $5.20 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

