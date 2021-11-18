WOODSTOCK – Gary Rabine, candidate for Governor, is issuing the following statement on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) suspending the implementation of and the enforcement of the mandatory vaccine mandate on businesses and employees.

“This is a big win for the rights of small business owners and the working men and women these businesses employ. There is still a long way to go in the ongoing litigation against the Biden Administration, but the decision to suspend the enforcement of the mandate ensures small owners and their employees will be protected while the courts deliberate.

I am proud the Rabine Group of Companies has joined the Job Creators Network lawsuit against the Biden Administration. Standing up for the Right of Conscience of my employees is something I take very seriously. My employees are like family and requiring them to violate their right to make their own healthcare decisions is wrong. OSHA’s decision to not enforce the Biden Administration’s unconstitutional vaccine mandates is welcome news for employers and employees.”

The Rabine Group of Companies is one of the lead plaintiffs in the Job Creators Network (JCN) lawsuit in the United States Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit against the Biden Administration to block the implementation of its vaccine mandate on small businesses.

The lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit include:

The Rabine Group of Companies (Gary Rabine, Founder)

Lawrence Transportation Company (Eric Lawrence, CEO)

Guy Chemical Company (Guy Berkebile, President)

Independent Bakers Association (Nicholas Pyle, President)

Terri Mitchell, Employee of Guy Chemical Company



Rabine, 58, is a business builder and Chairman of The Rabine Group of companies, father of 4 and grandfather of 3. He and his wife grew up and raised their family in Lake and McHenry County Illinois. Started in the paving business shortly after graduating high school, this became the Rabine Group of companies, which today does business in all 50 states and is headquartered out of Cook County in Schaumburg. To learn more about Gary Rabine, visit https://rabineforgovernor.com/.

