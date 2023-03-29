EDWARDSVILLE - At Garwood’s Heating & Cooling in Edwardsville, quality customer service has been a family tradition for the business, which has been serving the Edwardsville/Glen Carbon area for over 40 years between two generations of the Garwood family - and possibly a third generation someday.

“It’s a small family business that my father and mother started in the early ‘80s, and things have been going very well,” Service Manager Shane Garwood said, adding that he’s been with the business since 1993.

Shane said they mainly specialize in residential service and retrofit replacement, as well as some minor commercial work. He added it’s been “quite an honor” for the company to be in business for the last four decades.

“We’ve been so fortunate and blessed in this community,” he said. “We’ve grown with it and the business opportunities that it’s presented for us have been phenomenal.”

Joseph Garwood, Shane’s father and the co-founder of Garwood Heating & Cooling, said he’s happy to see his sons experience such great success after taking the reigns of the business.

“I think probably the best thing of this is to see both of my sons in it and to see how well they are doing with it,” Joseph said. “When I started out, it was extremely hard to get customers. I’ve got a lot of customers, they’ve taken care of the customers that we’ve had, and plus they get a lot of new ones.”

Shane said his plans for the future include possible expansion and a potential third generation of Garwoods running the company.

“Moving forward, we look at potentially growing the business with the current employees that we have, hopefully continuing for the next 20 or so years until we can retire, and might possibly be looking to a third generation,” he said. “We do have some children that are getting of age and they might, who knows, one day be interested in continuing the business.”

Garwood’s Heating & Cooling officially marked their 40th anniversary earlier this year with a ribbon-cutting celebration. A video from the ribbon-cutting event is available below:

Garwood's Heating and Cooling Celebrates 40 Year Milestone

