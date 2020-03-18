The majority of local races in Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin and Jersey Counties went unopposed, while in contested races, voters decided Republican and Democratic candidates in the Illinois Primary election held Tuesday. Here's a look at the results:

GREENE COUNTY:

In Republican elections, Shirley Thornton, who had 1,250 votes, ran unopposed for County Circuit Clerk, while Caleb Briscoe, who got 1,169 votes, ran unopposed for State's Attorney. In a County Board race, Christy Ford, with 1,004 votes, defeated both Mark Strange, who had 968 votes, and Earlene Castleberry, who received 789 votes. Meanwhile, in a contested race for seventh circuit judge, Zachary Schmidt defeated John Guntrin, with Schmidt taking 728 votes to Guntrin's 579. Gail Noll, who had 1,019 votes, and Adam Giganti, who picked up 1,011 votes, ran unopposed.

In the Democratic primary race, Danny Powell, who picked up 816 votes, ran unopposed, for coroner, while Joyce Clark, who took 691 votes, also ran unopposed for a seat on the County Board. In the seventh circuit judgeship races, Matt Goetten won over Elliott Turpin 601-388.

In the GOP races for precinct committee leaders, Vicki Custer, with 61 votes, was unopposed for precinct 1 in Bluffdale, Theodore Ballard, who picked up 57 votes, was unopposed for precinct 1 in Linder, precinct 1 in Rockbridge was won by Danny Arnold, with 41 votes, unopposed, David Surbeck had 75 votes in running unopposed in White Hall precinct 1 and Strang, with 37 votes, ran unopposed in Wrights precinct 2.

In the Democratic committee leaders elections, Gayle Early, who picked up 75 votes, ran unopposed in Carrollton precinct 1, while in precinct 3 in Carrollton, Jim Banghart, with 124 votes, was also unopposed. Jimmy Naville, who took 27 votes, was unopposed in Rockbridge precinct 3, and Kory Chapman, with 21 votes, was unopposed in Rubicon's precinct 1.

JERSEY COUNTY

In the Republican Party primaries, Daniel Schetter, who had 1,423 votes, for Circuit Clerk and Larry Alexander, with 1,605 votes, for Coroner, were both unopposed, while in the Democratic Party, Charles Huebner, who garnered 1,271 votes, for Circuit Clerk and Ben Goetten, with 1,289 votes, for State's Attorney, were also unopposed. Also, both Democratic incumbent Monica Bristow, with 171 votes, and Republican challenger Amy Elik, with 109 votes, were also unopposed, and will face each other in November for the 111th district seat in the General Assembly.

MACOUPIN COUNTY

There were only two contested primary elections in Macoupin County, and in the Democratic race for State's Attorney, Jordan Garrison defeated Aaron Bellm with 59 percent of the vote, with 2,236 votes, for Bellm's 1,541 votes, or 41 percent. In a Republican race for the County Board seat in the seventh district, Bernard Kiel and James Ibberson won nomination over Russell Boehl. Kiel won with 40 percent of the vote, with a total of 181, with Ibberson coming in second at 34 percent, a total of 154 votes. Boehl was third with 26 percent, a total of 119 votes.

All other races were unopposed, with County Circuit Clerk Lee Ross, with 3,400 votes, and County Coroner Anthony Kravanya. who had 3.506 votes, on the Democratic side advancing to November, while Democrats Gary Rull, with 232 votes, and Francis Wieseman, who picked up 292 votes, in the second district, Ruth Ann Pomatto, with 501 votes, in the fifth district, and Republicans Gordon Heuer, with 317 votes. and Jon Paynen who garnered 322 votes, in the second district, Larry Schmidt who had 215 votes, and write-in candidate John Blank in the fifth district for County board, all moving on to the general election.

The Calhoun County primary election will be held on Aug. 18, with the 2020 general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 3.

