BETHALTO - Abrianna Garrett, one of the St. Louis area's leading scorers, had her second hat trick of the season while adding on an assist of Avery Huddleston's strike, as Civic Memorial scored twice in each half to defeat Roxana 4-1 in a northwest Madison County Derby match Monday evening at Hauser Field.

The hat trick gave Garrett a total of 33 goals on the season, along with 10 assists for a total of 76 points on the year, including four game-winning goals. Garrett had also had a double hat trick, four double braces (four goals in a game) and a brace (two goals), scoring in every match thus far, being held to a single goal only three times.

Huddleston now has eight goals on the year, going along with six assists for 22 points. In addition, Brooke Harris and Aubree Wallace also had assists for the Eagles as they picked up another three points.

Kendall Kamp, assisted by Kylee Slayden, scored her team-leading 20th goal of the season for the Shells and now has 45 points on the year, adding in five assists as well. Kamp has had two double braces and three hat tricks so far this season.

Sydney Moore made only one save in goal on the evening for the Eagles, while Kaylyn Dixon had 12 saves in goal for the Shells.

Roxana is now 5-6-0 on the year and next plays Maryville Christian on Tuesday at Norman Lewis Field at 4:30 p.m., then is at Breese Central on Thursday at 4:15 p.m. for a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division match and goes back on the road Friday at Salem in another conference match, kicking off at 4:30 p.m.

The Eagles are now 9-4-0 and host Mascoutah on Tuesday in a Mississippi Valley Conference tilt at 5:30 p.m., then hosts Waterloo in another league match on Thursday, kicking off at 5:45 p.m. CM starts a seven-game road trip on Apr. 24 at Carlinville, with the start time being 5 p.m.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

