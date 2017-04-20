

EDWARDSVILLE 23, EAST ST. LOUIS 0 (4 INNINGS): Jordan Garella threw a no-hitter as Edwardsville defeated East St. Louis 23-0 in a four-inning Southwestern Conference game on the road Wednesday; the Tigers moved to 15-1 overall, 6-1 in the league; the Flyers fell to 1-5 overall and in the SWC.

Sarah Hangsleben went 3-for-3 with a homer and triple with three RBIs and three runs scored for EHS on the day, with Garella 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Kylee Meyers 2-for-2 with a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored and Maria Smith 1-for-1 with a double, RBI and run scored to highlight the Tiger attack. Garella fanned eight and walked one in getting the win.

The Tigers host Hardin-Calhoun at 4:30 p.m. Monday, then host East St. Louis at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.