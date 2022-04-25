ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - Those who have planted tomatoes, flowers, and other garden items, should protect and cover them on Monday night.

The National Weather Service says temperatures are expected to fall well below normal tonight to between 30-35 degrees…generally along and north of I-70.

Article continues after sponsor message

"The coldest lows are expected across northeast Missouri into West Central Illinois where below-freezing temperatures are likely. Therefore a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect from 1 a.m. until 8 a.m. Tuesday."

The NWS in St. Louis advises individuals to bring plants inside if possible, and cover outdoor plants to protect them from frost/freeze damage.