ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson on Tuesday morning announced a curfew will be in place from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday and said the curfew will likely be in place for a few days.

The protests and violence are in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. Floyd, a black man, was taken into custody after being accused of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. Seventeen minutes later, he was unconscious after being pinned beneath an officer - Derek Chauvin. Murder and manslaughter charges have been filed against officer Chauvin. Nationwide and even locally, there have been a series of protests about the police officer's action. Floyd gasped for help and said multiple times, "I can't breathe" before his death.

Demonstrators were peaceful during the day in the city of St. Louis, but it turned violent as the evening continued.

Four St. Louis officers were shot during violent protests Monday night. The shooting was near 16th and Olive in St. Louis. The officers are expected to be able to recover from the injuries, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said.

David Dorn, a former St. Louis Police Department captain and police chief of Moline Acres, was shot and killed outside Lee’s Pawn and Jewelry store on Martin Luther King Drive in St. Louis.

Chief Hayden described the police shooting as "cowardly" and said "who can make sense of all this?" and put out a plea for the violence and harm to officers to stop.

Stores in Brentwood Square Shopping Center and the St. Louis Galleria were closed after dozens blocked roads in both Brentwood and Clayton and windows were broken.

Many businesses in Downtown St. Louis were looted and the 7-Eleven store in Downtown West was set on fire.

The Galleria announced Tuesday on top of its website: “We are temporarily closed,” because of the unrest in St. Louis.

